'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Release Date News: Production Yet to Begin; Next-gen Release Expected Instead

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Square Enix

It looks like fans will be in for a very long waiting game for "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," which is not expected to arrive in the near future.

In a Famitsu interview (translated by Siliconera), "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" producer Yoshinori Kitase suggested that the production for the remake has not even started yet.

When asked by Famitsu about the progress of the project, which was first teased at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2015, Kitase provided what fans who have been waiting for "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will be disappointed to hear.

"We're currently brushing up the scene from the announcement trailer. We can now see the line of quality that we're aiming for more clearly, but there's still ways to go," he explained.

Media outlets interpret this statement as Square Enix not even being able to scratch the surface in the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" development yet.

This is why it will be a long wait before it hits the shelves although this is more of an elaboration of how long the wait could last as the delay was already suggested by producer Tetsuya Nomura last month.

In an interview with Famitsu (translated by Gematsu), Nomura said that "the wait will be a bit longer" for the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

Going back to Kitase, he also spoke about the process of putting the game together, providing in the process some insights into how long it will take to complete it.

"With the quality line set in place, it's our duty to carry on and protect it until the very end without having any disturbances for the episodes under production," he explained.

"But of course as we advance through the episodes, it'll only be natural to have quality that is fitting for the next generation [of when the episode releases]," he went on to say.

That being said, it will be a long wait before a new episode of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" releases. Kitase said that Square Enix plans to "supplement" these long gaps "to maintain interest" although he noted that the plans for it are not really concrete yet.