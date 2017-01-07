'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Rumors Update: EB Games Australia Listing Hints at 2017 Arrival for the Game

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" is probably among the most eagerly anticipated games already, even though it has yet to be given a release year, let alone a specific release date.

Fan excitement for this upcoming game was displayed even further after an EB Games Australia listing for an Xbox One version of the remake began drawing plenty of attention online.

Square Enix Developers have yet to announce an official release date for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

It's easy to see why the listing has some fans excited too, as it contains a 'TBC 2017' release date for the new role-playing game.

So, is this listing the clue that "Final Fantasy" fans have been waiting for since 2015? Does the listing confirm that the first episode of the remake really is coming out the year?

Well, it's certainly still possible that the first episode of the remake will be released this year, but the aforementioned listing is not exactly the best indicator of that.

Over on Reddit, fans have already taken a closer look at the listing and have discovered some interesting things about it.

Apparently, the listing, or at least an earlier version of it, was put up way back in 2015 as indicated in this Attack of the Fanboy report pointed to by Redditor "tjcamping."

Ultimately, this listing may not actually be revealing much of anything about the remake, though it does shed a light on how badly fans want to get their hands on this title.

For what it's worth, releasing the remake this year does seem to be a sensible move for Square Enix given that 2017 does mark the 30th anniversary of the franchise and it's hard to think of any title that may be as coveted as this one.

Even if the remake itself is not released this year, fans would probably be happy with just learning about its release date.

More news about the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" should be made available soon.