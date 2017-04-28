'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Rumors: Is the Eagerly Anticipated RPG Coming to the Nintendo Switch?

It has been quite some time since plenty of details were released for "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," but a new rumor is hinting that something could be in the works, and it may be announced soon.

Square EnixThere is still no release date known for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

Over on Twitter, "@Dystify" passed along some information that came from a "second hand source," which may be of great interest not just to fans looking for anything new about the remake, but also for those who own a Nintendo Switch.

According to this "second hand source," the remake is apparently set to be announced for the Switch. Furthermore, it says confirmation that the remake will be coming to Nintendo's new hybrid console may even be shared during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo.

As the International Business Times noted, "@Dystify" has previously shared some Nintendo Switch-related details before they ended up panning out. That history seems to indicate that there is a reason to not completely dismiss the tweet and perhaps to even take it as a sign of a big announcement to come.

For now though, the developers are not saying anything new, so even if the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" is indeed coming to the Switch, it looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out if that will end up being true.

In any case, whether the remake is coming out for the Switch, the PlayStation 4 or any other platform, it looks like gamers will have to stay patient.

A recent NeoGAF post from "Nirolak" features an image taken from an investor document that came from Square Enix, and in it, fans can see that there is no release year even attached to the remake.

Hopefully for fans, this lengthy development cycle simply means that the remake will be a high quality offering whenever it is finally released.

More news about the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" should be made available soon.