'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Rumors: Will Development Changes Make It Possible for a Release Window To Be Pinned Down?

For a game that does not even have a specific release window, it seems as though the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" has already undergone a great deal over the course of its development. And recently, even more significant changes were announced.

The new development details related to the remake were shared by project lead Naoki Hamaguchi during a recent livestream, Gematsu reported.

Addressing the emergence of multiple job ads online that were linked to the remake, Hamaguchi shared that a change was made when it comes to how the development will be handled moving forward.

According to Hamaguchi, development is now moving away from cooperation with an external studio. Instead, the development will be done internally, allowing Square Enix to have more control over everything.

This was a significant change for sure, but will it have any immediate impact on how developers communicate information related to the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" to the public?

For instance, with the game still lacking a specific release window, will the recent changes make it easier for them to now come up with a possible year of arrival for the eagerly anticipated game?

The closest to a specific release window developers have revealed thus far came out when Square Enix president and CEO Yosuke Matsuda mentioned that both the remake and "Kingdom Hearts 3" may be launched in the "next three years or so," Gematsu reported.

The franchise's fans obviously want something more specific than that, and hopefully for them, the major changes will pave the way for more details to be shared as it has also been a while since a large information drop was provided.

If it manages to live up to expectations, the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will be a truly special saga, and if nothing else, its lengthy development is providing to be one already.