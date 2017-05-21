'Final Fantasy 8 Remake' Planned; Square Enix Done With Remasters?

"Final Fantasy 7 Remake" is yet to make it out of the production floor, but Square Enix already sets its sight on recreating another installment from one of its most popular franchise.

(Photo: Square Enix)A screenshot from "Final Fantasy 8."

Game director Takashi Katano revealed to International Business Times that they are looking to bring back some "Final Fantasy" titles released in the first PlayStation console.

There are only two installments to choose from –"Final Fantasy 8" and "Final Fantasy 9." Media outlets are leaning on the former since "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" is already underway.

It would make sense for the studio to follow a chronological order should it eventually recreate "Final Fantasy 9" as well.

Refusing to rest on its laurels, Square Enix wants to go as far as remaking "Final Fantasy 8" rather than just simply remastering it.

The studio has proven itself to be very particular with quality and should it bring back "Final Fantasy" classics for the current-generation PlayStation console, it will do so through a remake and a remake only.

"You look at the other titles in the series and technologically anything before the PS2 era is going to be difficult to do a modern remaster of to a suitable level of quality," Katano said. "That means a [future game] is more likely to be a remake," the game director went on to say.

Of course, fans would not want to expect the "Final Fantasy 8 Remake" arriving anytime soon. The current on they are working with is still a long way off.

Square Enix has said in the past that there is still a lot that needs to be done on the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake." It is not expected to arrive until next year.

Despite this, "Final Fantasy" will certainly have a lot to look forward to as the developer seems to be only beginning a remake spree of its titles.