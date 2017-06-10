'Final Fantasy VII Remake' News: Development Has Been Moved In-House

Back when "Final Fantasy VII" was first released, it immediately became the game to define all games. Now, 20 years after, "Final Fantasy VII" is still recognized as one of the greatest video games of all time. While there have been many other "Final Fantasy" games in the franchise, it seems not one of them can really top the level of acclaim that "Final Fantasy VII" has achieved.

Facebook/FinalFantasySquare Enix has decided to develop the game in-house rather than work with an external group.

Square Enix must have realized that the only thing that can beat "Final Fantasy VII" is itself, that is why they decided to remaster "Final Fantasy VII" to make it fit today's technological advancements and re-release it for the public to enjoy, much to the joy of the fans that have stuck with the game for years. The news came during E3 2015 along with a trailer that featured the city of Midgar and the protagonist Cloud Strife. The next trailer was released during the PlayStation Experience 2015.

Recent reports indicate that there has been a sudden shift in the remake's development. According to GameSpot, the development for the "Final Fantasy VII Remake" has been moved internally at Square Enix, which means that the game is being made in-house. It was earlier announced that Square Enix would be working with external studio CyberConnect2, known for the "Naruto games," in the development of the remake. But now, it looks like Square Enix had dropped CyberConnect2.

The announcement was made during a recent Mobius Final Fantasy Stream where developer Naoki Hamaguchi regarded the issue as a "sensitive topic."

"I've taken over the development side of the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake,'" Hamaguchi began. "Up until now, development has progressed by receiving external collaboration, but from here on out, with production and quality in mind, we're shifting to our in-house organization. This company decision was made wanting to control quality as well as keeping the schedule stable."

No one knows why Square Enix decided to go solo in this endeavor or if they had a falling out with CyberConnect2.

"Final Fantasy VII Remake" has no confirmed release date yet; however, Square Enix had earlier told the fans that the soonest possible release for the game is in 2018.