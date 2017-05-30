'Final Fantasy VII Remake' News, Updates: Release Date Might Be Delayed After Recent Developments

Although fans already knew not to expect "Final Fantasy VII Remake" anytime soon, recent word on the popular game has revealed that it may be delayed because of a big development. Details were revealed during a "Mobius Final Fantasy" stream on YouTube when lead developer Naoki Hamaguchi talked about "Final Fantasy VII Remake's" release.

Facebook/FinalFantasy Promotional picture for "Final Fantasy VII Remake."

According to GameSpot, the biggest development for "Final Fantasy VII Remake" is the fact that the developer, Square Enix, will no longer be working with the external studio, CyberConnect2. Instead, Square Enix is looking to make the game in-house and with no need for third parties. CyberConnect2 has been linked to many popular games such as "Naruto."

"I've taken over the development side of the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake.' Up until now, development has progressed by receiving external collaboration, but from here on out, with production and quality in mind, we're shifting to our in-house organization. This company decision was made wanting to control quality as well as keeping the schedule stable," said Hamaguchi.

Furthermore, the developer dubbed the entire fallout between Square Enix and CyberConnect2 as a "sensitive topic."

According to Kotaku, Square Enix's decision to detach from CyberConnect2 may have been due to an issue two years ago in which the former's producer Yoshinori Kitase said that they had complaints about the trailer for "Final Fantasy VII Remake" that the latter released.

There is no official release date announced for the much-anticipated game. Although Square Enix already said that fans shouldn't expect it until next year, there's a good chance that the release may be delayed as the developer struggles to fill in the gap left by CyberConnect2.

"Final Fantasy VII Remake" is set to be released on PlayStation 4 and recent photos revealed in the "Final Fantasy" 30-year event teased fans about what to expect for the upcoming game.