'Final Fantasy VII Remake' Release Date News: Three More Years of Development?

Square Enix has been reaping tons of blessings with the release of their games this past year. With this enormous success, many are expecting that the company will be continuing to publish games, specifically one that is highly anticipated: "Final Fantasy VII Remake." Can fans expect this game to launch soon?

Square Enix An image featuring Cloud Strife in Square Enix's "Final Fantasy VII."

Fans of "Final Fantasy VII" are so excited for the game, especially now that Square Enix has put up a job advertisement on their website as the company is looking to add new recruits to their team.

Square Enix said that they are hiring not only because they want "Final Fantasy VII Remake" to be a masterpiece but also to speed things up in terms of development. In line with this, fans are hoping to get the full game by the end of the year or at an earlier date in 2018. Since the "Final Fantasy VII Remake" has been in development in 2014, surely the company can deliver the game soon.

However, it looks like the company's plans do not go well with these assumptions.

Square Enix recently released their financial report for the previous fiscal year. According to the company's president, Yosuke Matsuda, and chief financial officer, Kazuharu Watanabe, players should expect the release of "Final Fantasy VII Remake" in the next three years.

A particular slide in the presentation showed Square Enix's lineup for their future games. There, fans can see "Final Fantasy VII Remake" under "FY2018/3 and beyond." Aside from this title, games like "Dragon Quest XI," "Kingdom Hearts III," "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" are also mentioned.

Despite this long period of release, fans can expect that the final result will be good. Having more time in development will allow creators to polish the game as much as they can, making the end result as satisfying as it should be.

For now, "Final Fantasy VII Remake" is still in development but is slated to come out sometime in the next three years for the PlayStation 4.