'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Release Date, Teaser, News: Square Enix Shifts Development; How Change Affects Game [VIDEO]

Since Square Enix announced in 2015 that it's remaking the classic fan favorite "Final Fantasy VII," eager gamers have been waiting for any progress in the game's development. The company, however, recently announced it's shifting the remake's development. How will this change affect the future of the game?

Square Enix head programmer Naoki Hamaguchi revealed that the company has moved the development of "Final Fantasy VII" in-house. Speaking in Japanese during a live stream for "Mobius Final Fantasy," Hamaguchi said that the remake was supposedly moving forward with help from an external company, CyberConnect2.

But then Square Enix decided to some make changes. "[We] shift to an internal setup, including mass production and quality, because we want to control everything, including quality, on a stable schedule," he said. Watch Hamachi's remark about the changes in "Final Fantasy VII" remake's development in the video below.

The move will mean a delay in the "Final Fantasy VII" remake's release, which fans might take as bad news. In May, Square Enix president and CEO Yosuke Matsuda told investors that the "Final Fantasy VII" remake will be in stores in three years' time. Given the recent changes, however, observers projected the delay could be pushed even further.

Square Enix, however, assured everyone that despite the longer wait, this change is a good thing as having full control of the development will mean the company can deliver a better game for the fans. In a message on the company's official site, executives Hamaguchi and Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura expressed their commitment to rendering a "Final Fantasy" a masterpiece.

"We aim to surpass the original work in terms of quality," Kitase said, adding that in order to do this Square Enix will be hiring more developers in-house. "By increasing the number of staff to strengthen the core company development as we head into the development progress phase."