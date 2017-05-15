'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: Boss Fights Previewed In Recently Released Trailer

The original "Final Fantasy XII" that came out years ago is known for challenging players with boss fights that can at times be spectacular, difficult and intimidating, and the same is expected from the remastered title known as "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age."

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official websiteTiamat is back to challenge players once again inside 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age'

Though no new bosses have been teased thus far, players can expect that those enemies that stood in their way before are coming back.

Developers even showed off some of the familiar foes that players can expect to run into via a new trailer.

Near the start of the video, viewers can see a ball of fire suddenly explode and takes on the form of a horse with flames extending from its body. This boss, known as Firemane, possesses impressive physical power. Beyond that, its fire-based attacks are also capable of taking out players that are ill-prepared for battle.

Later on in the video, viewers are now taken to a place that resembles the Henne Mines. To be more specific, the place featured appears to be the part of the mine where players can encounter the creature known as Tiamat.

Tiamat's presence alone is reason enough for players to be cautious, and this creature looks even more intimidating now due to the remastered graphics of "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age."

Along with Firemane and Tiamat, there are obviously other bosses that players will need to deal with in the upcoming game. This time around, players will be able to utilize the Zodiac Job System to make sure that their characters are better prepared for the boss fights and that they will be able to follow the strategies that are to be used.

Players can try out the updated features of "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" for themselves as soon as the game is officially released on July 11.