'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age': Changes to Exploration, Gambits Included

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" may be the remastered version of 2006's "Final Fantasy XII" but it is set to differ from the original beyond just looking better.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official website'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' will be officially released on July 11

Director Takashi Katano and producer Hiroaki Kato recently talked to Siliconera about how the role-playing game has changed since it was released more than a decade ago.

First off, fans who played the original may find that exploring the game is easier now, according to Kato.

To be more specific, the producer pointed to the introduction of the High Speed Mode as well as the reduction of loading times as reasons for why exploring can be managed better in "The Zodiac Age."

Also during the interview, Kato revealed that players may not have to go that deep into the game before they can acquire those Gambits that will really help make battles easier.

Katano also commented on the Trial Mode that is included in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" that players in the West have likely not experienced before. Katano is certain that Trial Mode "will create a new challenge and new experience."

According to the game's official website, Trial Mode will call on players to "take on monsters and enemies in up to 100 consecutive battles."

Beyond those aforementioned changes, "The Zodiac Age" is also expected to differ from the original as it will give players access to a revamped progression system. This new system is also expected to provide players with more control over which progression paths they take in the game.

Trophies will also be made available for players to earn. They will also be able to use an auto-save feature and share functionalities will be activated as well.

Of course, the story elements in the original as well as the bosses that challenged players will also be back in the upcoming game.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is set to be released on July 11.