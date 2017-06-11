'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: Changes to Visuals, Sounds and the Progression System Detailed Further

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" will have the task of attempting to improve upon a game that is already well-liked by a number of fans, and it will try to accomplish this by introducing different kinds of enhancements.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official websitePlayers can see the improved features of 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' for themselves as soon as the remastered game is officially released on July 11

Arguably the most significant changes between the "Zodiac Age" and the original "Final Fantasy XII" can be seen when comparing the progression systems of the two games.

The remastered game will focus heavily on jobs.

In a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, producer Hiroaki Kato talked about the new progression system known as the Zodiac Job System.

Twelve different jobs are featured in the revamped system and players will be able to choose which ones they want for the game's characters. Two jobs can be selected for each character.

Players are encouraged to try out how the different jobs work together until they find the combination that is ideal for the type of party they want to construct.

Seeing as how "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is a remastered game, players can also expect visual improvements to be easily noticeable.

According to the post, "the world inside the game can now be enjoyed with a greater sense of atmosphere and depth as we have enhanced the natural blur (depth of field) and soft lighting (ambient occlusion)."

Fans should also notice that there are eight new tracks featured in "The Zodiac Age." Players will also have the option of either using the updated soundtrack or listening to the one featured in the original game.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, players can also expect loading times to be shorter now, and exploration should likewise be easier thanks to the introduction of new map and speed-related features.

Of course, the things that players love from the original - which include the storylines and the game's many interesting environments - are back and ready to be enjoyed again.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is set to be released on July 11.