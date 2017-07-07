'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: Comparison Video Shows Off the Improved Visuals of the Remastered Title

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official website Battles will look more spectacular inside 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' compared to how they appeared in the original game

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" takes the critically-acclaimed 2006 title and applies a shiny new coat of paint to it, one that is apparently easily noticeable.

Developers have already revealed that the game's graphics are getting that high-definition treatment, but fans may still struggle to visualize that currently.

The good news for fans curious to see just how the classic role-playing game looks in HD is that a new comparison video from Candyland highlights just how significant those visual improvements are.

Featured in the video is the original "Final Fantasy 12" running on the PlayStation 2 and "The Zodiac Age" being played on the PS4 Pro.

The video shows off the earlier parts of the game, so players who are looking to experience it for the first time do not have to worry about the story being spoiled.

Right away, viewers can see the huge difference.

In the video, Vaan's original character model appears more undefined with jagged edges jutting out. In contrast to that, his model in the remastered game looks smoother and way more detailed.

Even non-player characters have been updated and look better now in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age."

The surroundings have not escaped the eyes of the developers too, and this means there is an even more spectacular version of Ivalice that will be made available for players to explore.

Players can also expect battles and cutscenes to look better in the remastered game.

Notably, the improvements in the remastered RPG do go beyond just visual enhancements.

Current-gen features such as auto-save and Trophies will also be provided, and players can even zoom through certain sections of the game in Speed Mode.

Fans will be able to see these visual improvements and utilize these modern features for themselves as soon as "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is released on July 11.