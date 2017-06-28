'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: Devs Talk About the 'Player-Friendly' Improvements Included

The original "Final Fantasy XII" took players to a world filled with mysteries and enough side content to keep them occupied for countless hours. However, the many extra offerings may have discouraged gamers from seeing all of them. If that was the case for players before, they can expect things to be different in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age."

Speaking recently to COGConnected.com's James Paley, producer Hiroaki Kato and director Takashi Katano revealed more on how the remastered game will include some new features designed to make going through it quicker and a bit easier too.

According to Kato, they have made the remastered game "more player-friendly."

Kato then proceeded to talk more about these new, player-friendly features.

The first of these features is a high-speed mode. As its name suggests, the high-speed mode enables players to go through sections of the game faster, which can prove to be very helpful. Given how enormous the world inside the game is, it will take a lot of time to explore every inch of it, but that task can at least be made more manageable by the presence of the high-speed mode.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" players will also be given access to an auto-save feature. As Kato tells it, the addition of auto-save will get rid of instances wherein players will have to go all the way back to a certain point in the game if they run into a particularly formidable opponent and lose to it.

Also set to be featured in "The Zodiac Age" is another addition that will allow players to bring up the map by pressing the L3 button. With the map up on the screen, players can then find their way faster and avoid getting unnecessarily lost as well.

Developers are hoping that the introduction of the aforementioned features will encourage players to really see all that the game has to offer this time around.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" will be officially released on July 11.