'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: Gameplay Trailer Offers Closer Look at the Zodiac Job System

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official website Different character classes are available inside 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age'

There is a new job system included in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" that fans will soon have to get to know. And while they may have to wait a few more days before they can check it out inside the game, it is still possible for them to see it now thanks to a recently released gameplay trailer.

The trailer in question came from British retailer GAME, and it offered sneak peeks at many of the new features included in the remastered offering.

At around the 16-minute mark, players can see the Zodiac Job system.

First off, it was revealed that there are 12 different license boards players can choose from and each one represents a specific class.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" players need to choose wisely though as the choice they make for a certain character can no longer be altered.

The first class shown was the White Mage, and characters who opt to take on this job will specialize in using healing and support spells. The next class was Uhlan, and this is one for the spear-users.

Players can also choose to become a Machinist, and this class is perfectly suited for those who prefer to fight from range using guns. The Red Battlemage is another available class and characters who go down this path will use maces and magic spells a lot.

The Knight class utilizes that familiar sword and shield combo, while Monks prefer to fight unarmed or with poles.

Time Battlemages can frequently be seen using crossbows and - as the name of the class implies - time-based magic spells. Foebreakers like to use heavy weapons such as axes and hammers.

Archers fight opponents using their trusty bows and arrows, and Black Mages can also line up alongside them while they cast elemental spells.

Characters who belong to the Bushi class use the katana as the weapon of their choice, and finally, the Shikari class fits those who like to use daggers.

Players will be able to learn even more about these different character classes as soon as "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is officially released on July 11.