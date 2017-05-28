'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: Get to Know the Protagonists of the Soon-To-Be-Released Game

No role-playing game would be complete without an interesting array of protagonists, and in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age," players will get to know a group made up of unique personalities.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official websiteVaan and Penelo are two of the party members featured in 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age'

Developers recently released a new video that gave fans quick looks at the six permanent party members that they will be journeying with in the upcoming remastered game.

The first character fans need to know about is Vaan.

Vaan is a different kind of "Final Fantasy" protagonist in the sense that the game's storylines do not really revolve around him. At certain points, it may even seem as though he is a bit player compared to the other party members.

Still, Vaan's role within the party and confidence within himself grows steadily as the player continues to make progress. His constant longing for adventure is evident throughout the game as well.

Next up is Penelo, Vaan's childhood friend.

Penelo and Vaan share some similar traits, which could explain why they became friends so quickly. She also looks out for Vaan constantly, though every now and then, she also finds herself going along with his crazy plans.

The third party member featured in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is Fran.

Fran is the only Viera in the group, but she quickly finds a role within the party as the stern and reliable one.

Fran is also the long-time partner of the Sky Pirate Balthier, the game's fourth party member.

Balthier is the charismatic and debonair member of the group, but an air of mystery continuously surrounds him.

The royal princess Ashe, also the game's fifth party member, is no damsel in distress, as she constantly shows that she is more than capable of handling her own business.

Rounding out the group is the tough-as-nails knight Basch. He is a man of true honor and one who is more than willing to make a sacrifice when needed. However, that does not mean he is one to be walked over, as he is a fierce combatant as well.

Players will get to know the characters in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" even more as soon as the game is officially released in North America on July 11.