'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: Learn More About How the Updated Progression System Differs From the Original

One of the key features of "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" that differentiates it from the original is its revamped Zodiac Job System, and developers have revealed more details about what players can expect from it.

Along with releasing plenty of screenshots recently, the folks over at Square Enix also shared an interesting bit of information related to the aforementioned job system.

In the remastered game, players will now be allowed to set two job classes at the same time for a particular character, RPG Site reported. To take advantage of this new tweak, players will first need to make enough progress through the License Board until they are able to activate the L Board Plus.

Once that is done, players can then select the second job of their choice and see how that affects the characters in battle.

Developers previously shared that the new progression system included in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is designed to adhere to the player's preferences. That freedom should enable players to explore different types of character builds until they find the ones that are perfectly suited for the party members they will be using.

It is not just a new job system that players can look forward to seeing in the remastered game.

For instance, players will now be able to earn Trophies for accomplishing specific things inside the game. Reduced loading times should also make it easier for players to see the entirety of Ivalice.

There is also an auto-save feature that may come in handy, particularly when players are about to face some of the game's most powerful bosses.

If players are still looking for more challenges, they can then try out the new Trial Mode that calls on them to face numerous enemies over the course of many battles.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is expected to be released on July 11.