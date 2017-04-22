'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: Livestream Featuring the Game To Take Place in Japan on April 26

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is already due out in a few months, and for those interested in learning more about it, they can tune into an upcoming livestream.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official website'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' will be released in North America on July 11

The livestream will take place on April 26 inside Japan, though folks outside of the country can still tune in to the broadcast via NicoNico Live or YouTube.

Developers are expected to talk about how the game has been updated now that it is moving platforms, going from the PlayStation 2 to the PS4. Fans can also look forward to hearing more behind-the-scenes details about the game, Siliconera reported.

Expected to be on hand during the livestream are producer Hiroaki Kato and voice actors Kohei Takada and Masaki Ozawa who lend their voices to Vaan and Penelo respectively.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" will allow gamers to dive back into a world that was brought to life more than a decade ago but with numerous improvements included that are designed to help the title fit in better into today's era of gaming.

Players can expect to see visual improvements and also hear updated sounds. Now that the game is coming to the PS4, players can also count on updated features such as Trophies and sharing capabilities being made accessible. An auto-save feature is also being added.

Along with the aforementioned additions, the "Zodiac Age" will also differ from the game released back in 2006 thanks to its updated job system that is designed to give players the opportunity to develop the party members in specific ways according to what they prefer.

Speed and Trial modes are also being introduced for those players looking to be challenged further outside of what is offered just in the main game.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is officially set to be released in North America on July 11.