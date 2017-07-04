'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: Pre-Order Bonuses, Different Editions Detailed

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official website 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' will be released on July 11

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age's" official release is just a few days away, and while fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of this title, they can go ahead and check out some of the extra goodies they can get along with it.

Beginning with the pre-order bonuses, there are some interesting items currently being offered to prospective players.

According to the game's PlayStation Store listing, players can receive both a new theme and a track compilation as pre-order bonuses. The static theme based on the game itself will be made available as soon as players pre-order it, while the four-track compilation composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto will be released on the same day as "The Zodiac Age.

Game Idealist also spotted another pre-order bonus that players can apparently receive if they purchase the game from Amazon. The pre-order bonus that is available via Amazon is the Prima Digital Mini-Guide and this will likely be something that can be particularly helpful to those who did not play the original "Final Fantasy XII."

Moving on now to the different editions, fans who act quickly or who have placed their pre-orders may be able to get their hands on the Limited Steelbook Edition of "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age." If those steelbooks run out, however, then players may still be able to get the Standard Edition. Both editions are priced at $49.99.

If fans have some extra money to burn, they can then really go all out and purchase the Collector's Edition via Square Enix's online store.

Fans who get the Collector's Edition will receive the exclusive Judge Magisters Mini Bust Set, six art cards as well as a digital code that grants access to the original soundtrack background music option.

The aforementioned track compilation and steelbook are included too, with the latter featuring some additional artwork.

The Collector's Edition is available for $199.99.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is set to be released on July 11.