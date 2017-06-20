'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: Screenshots Show Off Some of the Game's Espers

Summoned beings are essential elements of many "Final Fantasy" games, and the same holds true for "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age."

YouTube courtesy of Square EnixBelias is one of the Espers in 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age'

Just recently, the folks over at Square Enix gave fans early looks at some of the game's summoned beings known as Espers via new screenshots.

The Espers that can be seen are Adrammelech, Belias, Cuchulainn, Hashmal, Mateus, Ultima and Zeromus, Gematsu reported.

Now, it is time to learn a little more about these Espers.

Fans should know that not all of the game's Espers can be obtained easily. If players just stick to the main storyline, they will miss out on the other Espers who are obtained through completing sidequests.

Beginning with the Espers who players will meet while just going through the main storyline, there are five of them included, according to the Final Fantasy Wiki.

The first of these storyline Espers is the aforementioned Belias. Also known as "The Gigas," Belias utilizes fire to attack opponents. Since there is a fire Esper, there is also a water Esper included in the game and his name is Famfrit.

Hashmal is the next storyline Esper and he uses earth-based attacks. Mateus is an Esper known for featuring powerful ice attacks, though he can offer some healing as well.

The last of the storyline Espers in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is Shemhazai, and in contrast to the four mentioned previously, her attacks are not associated to any particular element.

After the five storyline Espers, there are eight more featured, including the aforementioned Adrammelech who uses lightning; Cuchulainn and his poison-based attacks; Zeromus who can manipulate gravity; and Ultima, an Esper affiliated with the holy element.

The four remaining optional Espers are the wind-based Chaos; another non-elemental summon in Exodus; "The Death Seraph" Zalera; and the most powerful of them all, Zodiark.

Players will be able to encounter these Espers themselves as soon as "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is released in the U.S. on July 11.