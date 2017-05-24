'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: See More of Ivalice in Greater Detail via Recently Released Screenshots

The original "Final Fantasy XII" took players to the enormous and magical world of Ivalice that itself was home to numerous memorable locations. And now, fans can see these places again thanks to some recently released "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" screenshots.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official websiteSeveral iconic locations are set to be featured in 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age'

As Gematsu pointed out, some of the screenshots show the important cities players will eventually travel to while playing the game.

The first of these iconic locations is the Royal City of Rabanastre.

Rabanastre will be a place players grow familiar with very quickly. Early on in the game, it will almost act like the location players work out of as they begin to progress deeper into the story. Even later on in the game, players will likely find themselves going back to Rabanastre, especially since it is the home of the mighty hunters of Clan Centurio.

Another city players can see in the screenshots is Bhujerba.

Unlike Rabanastre, Bhujerba will probably not be a frequently visited location once players finish with it story-wise, but this is still a place worth seeing as it floats high in the sky.

One more city prospective "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" players can get an early look at is Archades.

Serving as the capital city of the Archadian Empire, it should probably come as no surprise that this is one of the largest locations in the game. Players will have to keep track of their location at all times or else find themselves struggling to get from one place to another in this complex, urban maze.

Numerous other notable locations will be featured in the game, and there will also be dungeons and dangerous fields filled with enemies that players will be able to visit as soon as "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is released for the PlayStation 4 on July 11.