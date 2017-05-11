'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: What Can Players Expect From This Remastered Game

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age," the remastered version of the 2006 title "Final Fantasy XII," has a lot to live up to, and many fans are curious to see how the new features being introduced will improve upon the original game.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official websitePlayers will be able to join Vaan and Penelo on their adventures once again as soon as 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' is released on July 11

As some fans may remember, the original game received plenty of praise from different critics who lauded the way it changed up the franchise's formula while still retaining that quintessential charm that the series has become known for.

In "The Zodiac Age," players will be able to see for themselves if the game still holds up more than a decade after its debut, though developers are not relying just on improved graphics to get gamers interested as there are new features being introduced as well.

The remastered game will introduce two new modes – Speed and Trial – designed to provide players with different ways to experience the world of Ivalice.

Speed Mode will allow players to move through the game's vast world faster, while Trial Mode will challenge them by calling on them to defeat numerous enemies across consecutive battles. Players may need to compete in up to 100 consecutive matches, according to the game's official website.

Players will also have Trophies to aim for this time around, and if they want to, they can also use the share feature to show their friends how much progress they have made inside "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age."

Notably, this upcoming game is currently set to be released only for the PS4 and it is unclear if players who prefer other platforms may be able to get it.

As Twinfinite pointed out, there have been some recently released "Final Fantasy" games that have also made their way to the PC, so perhaps there is still a chance that "The Zodiac Age" may follow in their footsteps.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" will be released on July 11.