'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' Tips and Tricks: How to Find the Zodiac Spear

The Zodiac Spear is one of the most famous weapons in "Final Fantasy XII," not only because it is a powerful weapon but also because it is so hard to obtain in the original version. In "Zodiac Age," how can players get this mighty spear?

Before players begin to look for the spear, they first have to take note that not every job can equip the weapon. Before, the International Zodiac Job System in "Final Fantasy XII" allows every player to use the spear. With "Zodiac Age's" new updates, the spear can only be wielded if the character is an Uhlan. If the player's protagonist does not even choose this class, then they should think about getting the weapon before they do.

Now, there are two ways to get the Zodiac spear in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age." One way is to get it through the Hunt Club. In order for the club to be available, players must first complete Archades. The Zodiac spear will appear after the player has completed the main hunt and collected 30 trophies.

After getting 30 trophies, players should speak with the Huntmaster as the Phon Coast Hunter's Camp to get a task to hunt down a Thalassinon at the Vaddu Strand. A tip when hunting down the beast is to get to much higher ground, like the ledge on the beach at the location. After tracking down the bird, turn in the quest back to the Huntmaster to finally get the Zodiac Spear as a reward.

The other way to get the weapon is at the Hanne Mines. When the player enters the place, there is a chest near the Zodiark that contains the weapon. It is quite easy, but players should take note that the chest does not appear anytime. People might find themselves entering the cave a lot of times before for the chest appears.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is now available worldwide on the PlayStation 4 .