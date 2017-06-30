'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' Trailer Showcases Gilgamesh, Other Hunt Marks Players Can Take On

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" will feature its fair share of optional bosses and among them are those known as hunt Marks.

For those who did not play the original game, hunt Marks are creatures found in specific locations that are more powerful than the ones players can typically encounter.

A new trailer released for "The Zodiac Age" provides early looks at these special monsters. As players can see, there are many of these hunt Marks present in the game.

The majority of hunt Marks adhere to the looks of existing enemy types so they may appear somewhat familiar once players run into them in the wild.

These creatures come in all sizes, some are impossible to miss, while others may take time to simply locate.

Players who are able to successfully defend a hunt Mark will be rewarded.

It is worth noting that not all hunt Marks featured in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" are created equal.

Some of them are significantly more powerful and they are known as Elite Marks.

One of these Elite Marks is Gilgamesh.

Gilgamesh is a character that has appeared in numerous "Final Fantasy" titles past, many times acting as a foe and sometimes serving as an ally.

In this game, Gilgamesh falls more into a grey area, as while he does fight the party, that is not really his focus.

Players who attempt to take down this Elite Mark should prepare for multiple fights as well, according to the Final Fantasy Wiki. Gilgamesh is also accompanied by Enkidu in this game, so players will need to deal with this creature too.

Fans do not have to wait that much longer before they can take on the many hunt Marks and Elite Marks inside "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" as this remastered game is already set to be released on July 11.