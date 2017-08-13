'Final Fantasy XIV' News: Game Hits Milestone; Moonfire Faire Event Introduces New Challenges, Obtainable Items

Final Fantasy XIV The latest expansion, "Stormblood," was released in June.

Through the years, the number of gamers who play "Final Fantasy" has grown. It is no wonder then that this is considered as one of the most popular video game franchises ever launched. In fact, Square Enix has recently announced that the 14th installment of "Final Fantasy" has hit a significant milestone.

In its official statement, the game developer announced that the "Final Fantasy XIV" community now has more than 10 million players around the world, and that included those who registered for the free trial of the game. Square Enix also attributed the huge success of the game to its regular updates since one way to help keep the interest of players is by consistently providing them with new content.

The company's announcement came soon after the release of "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood," the game's most recent expansion. This update did not only push the level cap further to 70 but also introduced new high-level raids and added Red Mage and Samurai to the game's available job classes.

The new milestone hit by the game was just in time for the kickoff of the annual Moonfire Faire seasonal event and the release of patch 4.06. The event allows players to participate in new challenges like confronting Ultros and availing of some Moonfire Faire event items during the celebration, which officially started last Aug. 8 and will run until Aug. 26. Among the items that players can obtain during the celebration are the Moonfire Faire editions of some gears and apparels. Square Enix also announced that players can unlock some rewards throughout the period, including armor, clothes and other stuff for the player's character.

In "Final Fantasy XIV," players will find themselves in the shoes of an adventurer who sets out on a journey to Gyr Abania region while fighting for the freedom of the cities he passes along the way. This MMORPG is set in the fictional country of Eorzea, shortly after a series of dreadful events.