'Final Fantasy XIV' News: Patch 4.01 Released; Update Adds Balance Changes, New Raid Tier and More

Facebook/FinalFantasyXIV A promotional photo for the game's second expansion "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood."

The new patch for "Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn" is now live. The first major content patch after the launch of Stormblood, Patch 4.01, brings numerous balance changes, refinements to the world of Hydaelyn, and a new raid tier to experience and challenge.

With the new Patch 4.01, enmity for the tank jobs has been increased across the board, and the Bards' Troubadour buff now affects themselves. There is also a reduction in resource cost for Marauders/Warriors.

Patch 4.01 also brings with it a brand new raid dungeon called Omega: Deltascape. However, players must first attain the Disciple of War or Magic level 70 and have a combined item level of at least 295. Players must also complete "The Hunt for Omega" quest first before they can enter and fully explore the said raid dungeon.

Omega: Deltascape has slots for eight players and a time limit of 90 minutes. The reward for successfully completing the raid are tokens, which players can use to unlock the new line of Deltascape gear.

There are also miscellaneous changes, such as various bug fixes and increased font size options. Yellow Crafter's Scrips and Yellow Gatherer's Scrips have also been added for Crafters and Gatherers. These things will give Crafters and Gatherers a chance to purchase new, higher-tier gear. They can also trade them in for things that allow them to craft high-tier gear.

It comes days after the game's second expansion pack — Stormblood — was released last June 20, and it marked the end of service for the PlayStation 3 version of the game.

The Stormblood expansion pack concentrates on freeing up the city conditions of Ala Mhigo and Doma from the Garlean Empire. It also features an increase in the level cap (from 60 to 70), new dungeons, new zones, swimming and diving gameplay, and two new jobs — Samurai and Red Mage.

"Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn" is available on Windows and PlayStation 4.