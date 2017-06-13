'Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood' News: Trailer Released Early, Discounts for Selected Platforms

With less than a week to go before "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood" is released, Square Enix decided to release one more trailer for the expansion. The update is expected to add several new features in addition to overhauling the game's battle system.

The update will increase the current level cap from 60 all the way to 70 as well as introduce two new jobs, which will bring the current number of playable jobs available to 15.

Players will also be able to swim for the first time and will be able to explore two new areas. But, the Stormblood expansion is not limited to bringing minor updates and new aesthetics.

"Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood" is set to revamp the online role-playing game's battle system. While there is currently little detail the upcoming expansion, players can expect changes in the current system for dungeon and boss battles.

Coinciding with the expansion's release, Square Enix also announced a limited time event for its "Mobius Final Fantasy" mobile game. The event will last until June 22 and will introduce a number of special cards as well as a new multiplayer boss.

As a reward for players who have been playing "Final Fantasy XIV" on MogStation or Square Enix's platform, "Stormblood" expansion sets will be available with a special 17 percent discount. The standard version is currently priced at $33.29 while the Digital Collector's Edition will fetch $49.79.

No such luck for PC gamers currently playing on Steam or for console gamers. However, those who will pre-order will get early access for June 16 as well as a red mage minion and in-game earrings accessory that works for all classes and levels.

"Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood" will also include the "Heavensward" expansion. So, for players who only have the base game, "Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn," there is no need to buy the previous expansion.

The "Stormblood" update is set to be released on Tuesday, June 20.