'Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood' News, Updates: Everything to Know Before Release on June 20

"Final Fantasy XIV" is a popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that was developed by Square Enix, with Naoki Yoshida as the lead producer and director. First released to thrilled gamers back in 2013, "Final Fantasy XIV" has raked in positive reviews, enough for the developers to announce the release of the second expansion titled "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood."

If there's anything noteworthy about "Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn," it is the flawless graphics and the unfailing plot. It drew in gamers from all over the world and Square Enix recognized their fans' love by teasing them with exciting new features that "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood" is about to treat returning fans. To learn more about the upcoming expansion, Finder has listed all that is known about "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood."

Given the reception that they received for "Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn," developers took it a step further by making sure that the second expansion is everything that the fans need it to be. It will feature a new story and perspective on the Garlean Empire, two new jobs, new swimming abilities, overhauled job gauges, boost items, expanded inventory system, two new aquatic beast tribes, new dungeons and player-versus-player (PVP) changes. Considering the fact that Yoshida is still trying to get "Final Fantasy XIV" on other consoles, the second expansion will bring more than fans can ever hope for.

"We need to make sure Nintendo and Microsoft understand what we do and have them know about our online and QA regulations. We believe these conversations will take a long time," Yoshida said in an interview when asked about the current status of their efforts to have "Final Fantasy XIV" available for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One users.

"Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood" is set to be released on June 20 for PlayStation 4 and PC.