'Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood' Releases Patch 4.0 Notes Ahead of Expansion's Launch

"Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood" won't be out until this Tuesday, June 20, but it seems that Square Enix is doing all they can in preparation for the big release. Now, they have just released the patch 4.0 notes ahead of the release.

Since everyone is expecting the latest "Final Fantasy XIV" to be huge, naturally, the released patch notes are also on the massive scale as it covers everything new about the game, from new quests to the new areas offered by the expansion.

It should be noted that there are some new content that is locked until the player actually purchases the "Stormblood" expansion of the game. However, there are changes that are available for those who purchased the previous expansions, "A Realm Reborn" and "Heavensward." When reading the patch notes, there are designated keys for the features in order to determine which ones are exclusive to the "Stormblood" expansion and which ones are not.

Some of the new areas mentioned in the patch notes are Rhalgr's Reach, Kagune, The Peaks and The Fringes. There will also be several new quests for each job specialization that comes with the main scenario, Beyond the Great Wall. The latest expansion also introduces the Red Mage and Samurai character classes.

According to a report from Kotaku, it would seem that the release of the latest patch notes has caused quite the server congestion as many excited players are trying to get online in order to explore new areas and new job classes among many other new features of the game. Both old players who have stuck with the game and curious new ones are logging into the game, causing frequent lags and disconnects.

A video posted on YouTube by Stuart Jingles shows his character running around what seems to be a blockbuster line of player characters who have lined up for the NPC that will help them start the first single-player quest of the new expansion.

Hopefully, this will all be fixed once the expansion finally arrives on Tuesday.