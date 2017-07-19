'Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood' Update: Everything to Know About Patch 4.05

Facebook/FinalFantasyXIV "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood" is the second expansion pack of "Final Fantasy XIV."

The gaming community has always had a special place in their hearts for the classics. Games like Nintendo's "Super Mario" are always met with excitement and open arms in the same way that Square Enix Holding's "Final Fantasy" is received. Recently, the developers behind "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood" have released what to expect from the patch 4.05 update, and it looks as thrilling as it sounds.

"Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood" is the perfect example of Square Enix's ability to retain the fans they have ever since the first release of the series. The developers have always been attentive and informative as proven by the full patch notes they released for patch 4.05. The update consists of the results of what they analyzed and found during the regular All Worlds Maintenance. And it adds quite a list of things for fans of "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood."

For one thing, fans are treated to a Savage mode, which is a high difficulty mode. It allows players to enjoy the new Genji armor and weapons. It is important to note, however, that in order to enjoy the benefits and challenges of the Savage mode, gamers will have to have an average item level of 310.

Another thing that the patch adds is the Lost Canals of Uzinir, which is a special instance where players are treated to a chance to explore and find or steal treasure. In order to gain access of the new special instance, gamers will have to find and open treasure coffers found in the gazelleskin treasure maps. Furthermore, the patch also adds a new currency to use for trading items called the Allagan Tomestones of Creation. It should prove to be very useful, especially when seeking to have the most powerful items in "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood."

Patch 4.05 for "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood" is available for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC users.