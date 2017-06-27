'Final Fantasy XIV' Xbox One, Switch Versions: What Causes the Delay?

Fans of "Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn" should keep holding on, as Square Enix has not given up on bringing its massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) to Microsoft's Xbox One and Nintendo's Switch platforms.

Facebook/FinalFantasyXIVA promotional photo for the game's second expansion "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood."

In a recent interview with Kotaku, producer and design director Naoki Yoshida once again reiterated his desire to bring "Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn" to Xbox One and Switch, stating that they would love for as many players to be on the MMORPG as possible. He also made it clear that discussions with Microsoft and Nintendo were ongoing.

"Conversations have been had with Mr. Phil Spencer of Microsoft, and the upper management teams of Nintendo," Yoshida said through a translator. "But I have proposed a condition every time I speak with any platform manufacturers. It's the game that has to have the capability of cross-platform play," he went on to say.

Square Enix wants both Microsoft and Nintendo to allow "Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn" for instant patch updates, as well as the cooperation and support of the game's community. Since it is patched regularly, the giant company wants those patches to go live on every platform at the same time to maintain parity and stability.

"We need to make sure Nintendo and Microsoft understand what we do and have them know about our online and QA regulations," Yoshida continued. "We believe these conversations will take a long time," he added.

Meanwhile, PlayStation4 and PC users can now purchase the MMORPG's second expansion, "Stormblood," for only $39.99. The expansion automatically increases the level cap to 70 for all disciplines, and the battle system will also be revamped. Now, the cross-class skills will be determined by role instead of specific classes.

"Stormblood" also follows the Adventurers as they head to the Gyr Abania region in eastern Aldenard and beyond to the continent of Othard — freeing both the city-states of Ala Mhigo and Doma from the Garlean Empire.