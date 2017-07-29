'Final Fantasy XV' Car Regalia Arrives in 'Forza Horizon 3' Next Week

Microsoft/Xbox The famous vehicle owned by Prince Noctis on "Final Fantasy XV" will arrive in "Forza Horizon 3" on Aug. 1, 2017.

Next week, players of the racing game "Forza Horizon 3" can start driving the Regalia vehicle that was used by the well-known characters from Square Enix's "Final Fantasy XV."

The announcement of another interesting collaboration was first made during the ChinaJoy 2017 trade show held on Friday. A trailer of some in-game footage featuring the Regalia on the roads of "Forza Horizon 3" was then uploaded on Turn 10 Studios' YouTube channel.

The Regalia will arrive in "Forza Horizon 3" on Tuesday, Aug. 1. To qualify for the free game content, players must have accessed either "Forza Horizon 3" or "Final Fantasy XV" on a Windows 10 PC or Xbox One console.

The Regalia car can be acquired with a redemption code. "Forza Horizon 3" players can get theirs through the in-game message system. Meanwhile, players of "Final Fantasy XV" can check their Xbox Live inbox on Tuesday for the Regalia code.

The Regalia is, of course, not originally designed for high-speed races as it is commonly seen in the laid-back adventures of Noctis and his friends Ignis, Gladiolus, and Prompto in the world of "Final Fantasy XV." Microsoft knows it and said: "With its massive heft, intricate body details, and luxurious interior, the Regalia is a unique addition to the world of 'Forza Horizon 3.'"

The Regalia is also famed in the Square Enix game for its flying powers. However, it would be unlikely for the vehicle to be ported with that particular car trait since that would be practically cheating in the world of car racing offered by "Forza Horizon 3."

Adding famous game-based cars from other hit franchises is nothing new in "Forza."

Even before "Forza Horizon 3's" worldwide launch, Microsoft surprised fans and gamers with the addition of the heavy-duty 2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST which was originally featured in "Halo."

Also, back in 2015, Microsoft announced the addition of several vehicles from another widely famous game, "Fallout," from Bethesda. The collaboration has brought the "Fallout"-themed 1956 Ford F100 to the "Forza Motorsport 6" lineup.