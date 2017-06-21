'Final Fantasy XV Episode Prompto' Release Date Announced by Square Enix

With the immense success experienced by "Final Fantasy XV," it seems only right for Square Enix to make a follow-up for the game. "Final Fantasy XV" broke several sales records when it was first released back in November 2016. In fact, in just a span of 24 hours, it was confirmed that the game shipped around 5 million units worldwide. Not only that, the game was also positively received by game critics, with some even claiming that the latest installment revitalized the "Final Fantasy" franchise.

Following the conclusion of the main game, Square Enix then released the DLC (downloadable content) "Episode Gladiolus," which follows the story of one of the four main protagonists of the central storyline: Gladiolus. Now, it looks like another central character will be getting its own solo spotlight.

Square Enix just recently announced that the next chapter for "Final Fantasy XV" will be centered on the character Prompto. Titled as "Episode Prompto," the story will revolve around the character's struggle as he fights to discover his true origin and identity. Now, there might be people wondering how Square Enix will connect the DLC to the main storyline but it should be remembered that in the main story, Prompto was temporarily separated from the group and it is in this brief separation that the DLC would take place.

The DLC will also feature familiar characters from the main story. As for the gameplay, it will center mainly on third-person shooting as Prompto is primarily a gunslinger and is an expert in firearms. This means that players can expect a wide array of handguns, rifles and rocket launchers, among many others.

After "Episode Prompto," it is expected that another DLC pack will be released featuring the character Ignis, and as revealed by Square Enix, there will be another expansion titled "Comrades," which is said to be a four-player co-op game.

"Final Fantasy XV Episode Prompto" will be released on June 27, 2017.