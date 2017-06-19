'Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto' Shows an All-New Gameplay

"Final Fantasy XV" is known for its amazing battle gameplay. One of the things fans love about the series is how it stays true to the original "Final Fantasy" genre of sword fighting. The main protagonist, Prince Noctis, has many swords inherited from the past Lucian kings. However, it looks like Square Enix will sway a bit from Prince Noctis and focus on one of his best friends in an all-new adveture. "Episode Prompto" will showcase his story and new gameplay.

"Episode Prompto" will be released for "Final Fantasy XV" on June 27.

Sqaure Enix just released a new gameplay footage of the upcoming downloadable content of "Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto." The episode features the character Prompto in a brand-new light. In the upcoming content, the carefree and playful character of the group gets thrown in an unlucky situation.

During the course of the original "Final Fantasy XV," it can be remembered that Prompto was taken away from the group. In his very own episode, the player will take control of Prompto and discover what happens to him during this time. He will fend for himself and possibly discover more about the story.

According to the gameplay footage, Prompto will be thrown to a facility that makes Niflheim soldiers. The character has to find a way out of the building, and while doing so, he has to pick up enemy weapons to use to survive — and the main weapon he uses are guns. In Prompto's episode, an all-new gameplay is introduced to the players. The entire content will have the players shooting enemies at a distance, resembling a third-person shooting game that is uncommon in the "Final Fantasy" series. Aside from this, Prompto can be seen doing stealth moves as well, such as slowly creeping up to his enemies and stealing their weapons.

"Episode Prompto" is the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) of the "Final Fantasy XV" series and will be available for purchase online on June 27.