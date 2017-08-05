'Final Fantasy XV' Expansion News: 'Comrades' to Hold Another Testing Phase

Facebook/ffxv Square Enix to hold another test for the expansion next week

Given the reputation of Square Enix for bringing popular game titles in the gaming community, many looked forward to the closed beta of "Final Fantasy XV: Comrades." The multiplayer downloadable content (DLC) has received a lot of hype since it was first announced, but recent reports indicate that the closed beta did not go as smoothly as everyone hoped it to.

According to reports, the "Final Fantasy XV: Comrades" multiplayer DLC suffered a lot of server problems, which had players witnessing a mess instead of the glory that game developer Square Enix marketed it to be. Considering the disappointment of the fans and their general comments on the issues, the team of developers decided to hold another test for the expansion next week.

"Next week we'll release an update to improve matchmaking in the #FFXVComrades Closed Online Test & do another test between 11-13th August," the developers posted on Twitter.

The fans are indeed thrilled to hear the announcement as it does seem like Square Enix is listening instead of letting the closed beta be in the state it was when it first launched. There is quite a few things to remember before looking to experience "Final Fantasy XV: Comrades," and if fans missed the announcements made in the past few weeks, it would be good for them to find out.

The details of the multiplayer DLC are as follows: gamers are required to purchase a Season Pass and a subscription for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold membership, gamers can create, control, and save up to eight avatars, customize those avatars with the limited test version, choose more weapons, equip royal sigils, choose a quest and be matched online, prepare meals, receive meteorshards, and experience all added features that are made for accessibility.

There is no official release date yet for the "Comrades" expansion, but "Final Fantasy XV" is out now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.