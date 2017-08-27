'Final Fantasy XV' Game Director Says 170 GB PC Requirement Is Result of Miscommunication; Pocket Edition Announced

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Visitors play Final Fantasy XV, a video game published by Square-Enix at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 26, 2016.

"Final Fantasy XV" game director Hajime Tabata clarified that the PC version of the game will not require or use up to 170 GB of storage space. Meanwhile, Square Enix has also unveiled the game's Pocket Edition.

The past few days, during Gamescom 2017, Nvidia launched a trailer of "Final Fantasy XV" Windows Edition that presented how the game would look in a PC system running with a high-end Nvidia graphics card.

Shortly after the trailer's launch, Square Enix confirmed that "Final Fantasy" was finally arriving to the PC platform.

However, many were bothered when a press kit from the video game company indicated that one of the PC requirements for the "Final Fantasy XV" Windows Edition was a 170 GB storage space.

Aside from the staggering 170 GB storage space, the initial PC requirements sheet called for a monitor that supported 4K and had a high-dynamic range resolution, processors with the caliber of an Intel Core i7 running at 3.4 gigahertz base frequency or AMD Ryzen 7 1700, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics processing unit as needed equipment to run the game.

To break down what that PC setup would entail, the Intel Core i7-7700 and Ryzen 7 1700 cost around $300 while the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti alone is priced at $699. That is easily a $1,000-worth PC. Meanwhile, an LG monitor that supports 4K and HDR10 also costs another $1,000.

Fortunately, Tabata was quick to clarify that the released PC requirements for the game was a mistake.

Talking to Kotaku, the game director explained via a translator: "That was a communications mistake - something got put in a memo that really shouldn't have." He added that the incorrect PC specs was the setup they were using during the Windows Edition's presentation at Gamescom but they did not represent the game's final PC requirements.

"Again, the final specs for the release version haven't been fixed yet. There's a very good chance they can change. Someone put that in there and it got reported as the recommended specs, but that's not the final fixed version. The fact that it became that number is a communication [error]," Tabata added.

On the other hand, Square Enix has announced the "Final Fantasy XV" Pocket Edition with another trailer that featured familiar game characters such as the four famous friends Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto.

The four are seen trying to hitch a ride since their car broke down at the beginning of the trailer. Later on, Cindy joins them. The Pocket Edition will feature the said characters but in chibi animation.

The video teaser showed the characters completing certain tasks such as eliminating Reapertail and Arachne pests. Like in the console release, characters can also go camping and cook food in the "Final Fantasy XV" Pocket Edition that will be released sometime in fall for iOS and Android devices.