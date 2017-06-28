'Final Fantasy XV' News: 'Episode Prompto' Now Available for Download

Given the fact that it is one of the world's best-selling video games, "Final Fantasy XV" has a lot to live up to. And in order to answer the increasing demands of fans, the developers and creators behind the game have released a new downloadable content (DLC) titled "Episode Prompto."

This is the second DLC that Square Enix has released for its highly popular game. It was preceded by "Episode Gladio," which was released back in March of this year. As is tradition, the newest DLC focuses on a specific member of the group. This time, it features Prompto, who embarks on a journey to gain better understanding of where he came from. "Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto" will be followed by an episode starring Ignis.

In Prompto's mission to find more information about his origins, Square Enix has also decided to depart from the usual by featuring controls that allow for fast-paced third-person shooting and snowmobiles.

Ahead of "Episode Prompto," Square Enix also released an update that gives bug fixes, system improvements, and a new ability that allows gamers to drive off-road through a new customization option for the Regalia. The update is also equipped with other details that can optimize the experience of "Episode Prompto" such as soundtracks and compatibility.

With rivals like Nintendo in the market, Square Enix is banking on "Final Fantasy XV" to help it keep its spot and give a solid competition. The game developers have announced that there will be a few surprises for fans during the Gamescom this August. Meanwhile, "Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ignis" has no official release date yet, but fans are expecting to see it sometime in December.

"Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto" is now available for download in the stores of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It has a price tag of $5 for those who were not able to avail of the game's Season Pass.