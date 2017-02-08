'Final Fantasy XV' News: Look at Fans Wearing Special Masks for Ignis' Birthday

One of the greatest memes that came out from the birth of "Final Fantasy XV" is yelling "That's it! I've come up with a new recipe!" out of the blue and it has captured the hearts of Final Fantasy fans. This line came from the prim and proper gentleman of the gang, Ignis, and on his special day everyone is paying tribute to him.

Facebook/ffxv Folks over at Square Enix wore masks in celebration of Ignis' birthday.

Ignis Scientia's birthday is Feb. 7, and in order to prepare for it, the game's official Twitter account posted a link with a special mask a day before. The PDF file features Ignis' face which can be cut out, and fans were encouraged to wear it and join the celebration. Knowing Final Fantasy fans, they did not disappoint one bit.

The team over at Square Enix was among the first ones to post a picture of them wearing the Ignis masks. This was followed by a deluge of other avid gamers who either used the masks or even made special art pieces for the well-loved character.

¡Tal día como hoy nació Ignis Scientia y con Tabby, @ComunidadFF y @FabulaNova lo celebramos como merece! ;)

Happy Birthday, Ignis! @FFXVEN pic.twitter.com/ArB7iPmBw7 — LCO -Final Fantasy- (@capitalolvidada) February 7, 2017

Ignis is considered the tactician of the group. Level-headed and cunning, he shares his wisdom with Noctis as he prepares to be the rightful king of Lucis. He is also a fierce ally who fights with daggers, spears and magic. If anything, he is well known for being the resident cook of the gang and is able to concoct mouth-watering delicacies even during camps.

During the Active Time Report, "Final Fantasy XV" director Hajime Tabata shared bonus information about Ignis' lovable British tongue. He mentioned that just like King Regis, Ignis is ingrained in the traditions of the royal court, which is why he has the unique accent.

After Ignis, the next one would be the muscle of the group, Gladiolus, who will be celebrating his birthday on April 2. It will be interesting to see what Square Enix comes up with on that day, but surely the fans will respond.