'Final Fantasy XV' News: Square Enix to Release Update on May 24

"Final Fantasy XV" is still popular as ever with more and more people getting into the game. To support the growing success of the latest "Final Fantasy" title, Square Enix will launch another update to the game's system. From the looks of things, it seems like "Final Fantasy XV" has a lot more things to offer.

Facebook/Final Fantasy XV Gladiolus' Rugged Attire is one of the favorite entry subjects from the second snapshot contest.

Square Enix recently revealed that they are once again releasing another patch for "Final Fantasy XV." The patch is made to update the game system in line with successful survey results, fix issues, and other things in-game.

The first part of the update is to fix the various bugs found inside the system. Most especially the Timed Quest rankings screen that always crashes. Players who have gotten through Timed Quests and found themselves forcibly closing the game will no longer worry once the update has been successfully installed.

The update will also upload the winning photograph in "Final Fantasy XV's" 2nd Snapshot Contest. If players can still remember, the contest began last March 28 with the theme "Gladiolus." One photo was chosen from 334 qualified images. The event ended last April 9.

With the update, the lucky winner will now have their photograph featured at the restaurant in Hammerhead for every player to see. Aside from the photograph, "Stinky Tofu with a Mellow Flavor" will be added to this patch as well. The recipe is the result of a survey conducted in Taiwan where the dish won the popular vote. With the update, the boys will now get to try it.

After the patch has been installed, a survey regarding future updates will be added to the title screen.

In other news, a "Jumper Style" outfit for Noctis will also be released on the Xbox Live Marketplace and PlayStation Store. Interested players can purchase the new item starting May 30.

"Final Fantasy XV's" latest game update will be available for download starting May 24.