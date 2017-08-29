'Final Fantasy XV' News, Update: What to Expect in 'Assassin's Creed' Event DLC

(Photo: Ubisoft/Square Enix) The "Assassin's Creed" collaboration DLC for "Final Fantasy XV."

Square Enix and Ubisoft are teaming up to bring together one of their respective biggest and most popular franchises — "Final Fantasy" and "Assassin's Creed."

A festival downloadable content (DLC) pack based on the latter is coming to "Final Fantasy XV" on Aug. 31. With it, Lestallum will serve as a venue for an "Assassin's Creed" event, which will run until Jan. 31, 2018.

As part of the festival, the "Final Fantasy XV" collaboration DLC will also bring in themed items and features including an "Assassin's Creed" outfit and abilities "that enable Noctis to explore more like an Assassin and even use some of the Assassins' more well-known abilities."

The fun starts the day before that though. On Aug. 30, gamers who managed to take home the Dream Egg from the Moogle Chocobo Carnival event will be rewarded with an Assassin outfit for Noctis.

Although it is only now that this "Final Fantasy XV" and "Assassin's Creed" collaboration was announced, Ubisoft revealed in a blog post that they actually have been hinting at it since last year.

It turns out that before the latest "Final Fantasy" came out, the joint DLC was already a thing. The developer said that both them and Square Enix squeezed in Easter eggs "signaling the unofficial start of the references made between the two franchises" in the trailer for "Final Fantasy XV" back in November, the "Assassin's Creed Origins" announcement trailer and the new one from Gamescom.

Ubisoft game director Ashraf Ismail had this to say about the project:

This collaboration is the result of being huge fans. There's a lot of respect between the two teams and we couldn't be more thrilled with the opportunity to pay homage to each other's work.

The studio also revealed that the project started three years ago during an "informal meeting" at the Tokyo Game Show, where their expression of admiration toward each other's work developed into something bigger.