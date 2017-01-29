'Final Fantasy XV' News 2017: What Is Inside the Dream Egg?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Final Fantasy XV" fans are still looking for ways to be able to figure out the use of the Dream Egg, which was a reward to those who finished the Interrupted by Fireworks main quest at the Moogle Chocobo Carnival.

Square EnixA look at the Moogle Chocobo Carnival event for "Final Fantasy XV"

By the end of the cutscene of the said quest, players will get the mysterious Dream Egg, but whatever it is that is inside it, fans will have to wait for Square Enix to divulge details about it.

It looks like it will be a while for "Final Fantasy XV" players to learn what this "enigmatic" Dream Egg is. What the developer can reveal for now is that it is "full of big dreams, but shows no signs of hatching any time soon."

This suggests that there is no use for it now in "Final Fantasy XV" as it is, but a new update from Square Enix should make sense of what the Dream Egg really has in store.

As the waiting game goes on, fans have their varying conjectures regarding what lies inside the mysterious item. Some suggest it will a permanent access to the festival while others say it could be a Moogle waiting for them.

Some "Final Fantasy XV" players hope that the Dream Egg bears a black Chocobo with unlimited stamina and one that is permanent. Other gamers would like to see another Carbuncle, even a human hybrid one.

At the moment, Square Enix would like to keep the Dream Egg shrouded in secrecy. It is unclear how long "Final Fantasy XV" players will have to wait to finally witness it hatch.

Fans expect something special since the developer is making them wait for it and would not want the anticipation to end in disappointment. Either way, there is big expectation for the Dream Egg and what it has inside.