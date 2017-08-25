'Final Fantasy XV' Pocket Edition Could Come to the Nintendo Switch

Square Enix has hinted that "Final Fantasy XV" Pocket Edition might come to the Nintendo Switch sometime in the future. The statement made by the Japanese developer during Gamescom 2017 was less of an announcement but was certainly more than just saying that they will keep it in mind.

Square Enix The promotional banner for the next "Final Fantasy XV" DLC, "Episode Prompto"

Speaking with IGN, Hajime Tabata didn't rule out the possibility that the recently announced mobile version of the game could make its way to the Nintendo Switch.

Tabata, who served as game director for "Final Fantasy XV," said that he cannot give further details at the moment. However, he did reveal that they want to "move out" and do as much as they can for the franchise.

"There is certainly a chance. It's certainly not zero," said Tabata. "Obviously we'd have to think about what the meaning and what the significance of bringing this to Switch would be. You know, whether people would want to play it and whether it would be the right thing to do for our team."

While Tabata and Square Enix were less forthcoming with details, they were more than happy to drop some hints regarding the move to the Nintendo Switch.

For starters, Tabata did mention that people are eyeing a certain console which rhymes with "Twitch." He then added that the "FFXV" team loves this particular console so fans might want to look into it in the future.

These are some oddly specific hints for Tabata to be saying. However, even if "FFXV" as fans know it doesn't come to the Switch, it can't be said that Tabata was just giving false hopes to everyone.

As he mentioned, "FFXV" is a franchise and is entitled to a spin-off or two like its cousin, "FFXIII."

"Final Fantasy XV" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.