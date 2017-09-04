'Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition' Is Now Available on Mobile

Final Fantasy XV official website The 'Pocket Edition' of 'Final Fantasy 15' is due out later this fall

Square Enix is bringing Noctis and the gang to people's mobile screens with "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition." The game will take the players to the world of Eos to experience the critically acclaimed title with a cute art style.

Controls for the game now mainly involve tapping and swiping in place of the intricate mechanics found in the original console version. For starters, a movement is done by simply dragging a finger to where Noctis and his spiky haired friends need to go.

The same simple actions are used for battles. For example, Warp Strikes can be performed by swiping, while parrying and dodging use touch-based quick-time events. Players can also target an enemy from afar by holding down a finger on them.

Plot-wise, however, not much has changed in the game's beginning that is same to the original version from the early flashback to saying goodbye to King Regis, and even pushing the Regalia after it breaks down.

"Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" will be split across 10 episodes allowing players to enjoy the game at a manageable pace. Given that the game mainly caters to gamers who like playing a bit at a time on the go, this is a smart way to divide the storyline. The game is definitely designed with mobile gaming in mind and to entice players to try the game even more, the first episode will reportedly be free.

The game's director, Hajime Tabata, has hinted at the possibility of making the original game available on Switch. While there is still no word about a port to the Switch, the chances of it happening are certainly not zero.

This is good news for Nintendo Switch players who want to experience the game on the handheld console.

"Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" is now available for download on the iOS, Android, and Windows 10 Mobile.