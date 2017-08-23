'Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition' News: On the Cute Guy Gang and the Gameplay for the Mobile Version

Facebook/ffxv "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" is the mobile version of the game.

Game developer Square Enix is known for bringing so many popular game titles to the community. The "Final Fantasy" series is one of them. Recent reports reveal that the team of developers behind "Final Fantasy XV" have made a move that will help gamers enjoy it on the go. The "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" is the mobile version of the role-playing video game, and it has successfully captured the attention of the gaming community as it has turned the gruff-looking squad into cute, pocket-sized figures.

According to reports, "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" carries over the much-loved storyline and characters of the original, console version, but of course, there had to be some key changes to be made. One of which is the look and feel of the characters as they have been reduced to chibi-like aesthetics. It did little to affect their unique characteristics that were first seen in "Final Fantasy XV," but it did disorient some of the fans who have gotten used to seeing severe expressions on their beloved characters.

Further reports also reveal that the gameplay was changed to match the interactive touchscreen that smartphones of today have to offer. Furthermore, the episodes of the main story in "Final Fantasy XV" will be split into 10 episodes for the "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition," with the first episode being made available for download. There is no official release date yet for the mobile version of the game, but fans are expecting to have it on their smartphones later this year.

In the meantime, fans can spend the waiting time getting used to the aesthetics and gameplay of "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" by watching the trailer released by the game developers. Hopefully, by the time the mobile version arrives for Android and iOS, fans would no longer be disoriented at Gladio's proportions.