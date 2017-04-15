'Final Fantasy XV' Snapshot Contest Update News: Fans Favor Gladio's Rugged Attire

Square Enix's action/role-playing game (RPG) "Final Fantasy XV" has manifested a stroke of genius with Prompto taking random pictures of the gang and their journeys. As such, this feature is brought to the spotlight with the second snapshot contest, highlighting the muscle of the group, Gladiolus.

(Photo: Facebook/Final Fantasy XV) Gladiolus' Rugged Attire is every fan girl's dream, thus it was a popular pick in the second themed snapshot contest.

The second screenshot contest began last March 28 with the deadline of entries dated last April 9. The said competition has amassed a total of 334 qualified photos, and there seems to be a common denominator aside from the theme.

Out of the many entries, over 50 of them were featuring the king's shield in his newly found Rugged Attire. With this garb, he still sports his pants but lets loose from his waist up, baring his muscular physique and badass tattoos.

For quite some time now, players were wondering why when he's wearing the default Crownsguard Fatigues, he wears an unzipped jacket without a shirt inside, but when choosing the "no jacket" option, he suddenly dons a tank top. With this downloadable content (DLC) outfit, the fans don't have to imagine any longer, and it has been a favorite since.

As far as obtaining the Rugged Attire is concerned, this DLC outfit is made available in Episode Gladiolus. After finishing the main story, the Score Attack mode becomes accessible, and that's where at least a 500,000 score needs to be hit in order to net Gladio's shirtless glory.

Out of all the entries, five will be declared winners in the second snapshot contest. Two of them will be selected by the community managers, two will be based on the number of likes via "Final Fantasy XV's" Facebook page, and the last one will be handpicked by director Hajime Tabata himself.

The winning photos will be displayed most probably at the diner in Hammerhead, just like the first competition. This will be displayed in a future downloadable content, although there is no date announced as of yet.