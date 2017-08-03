'Final Fantasy XV' Summer of Eos Update Introduces New Magitek Exosuits, Return of Moogle Chocobo Carnival

Facebook/ffxv 'Final Fantasy XV' has a new Summer of Eos update out.

"Final Fantasy XV" players, rejoice! A new Summer of Eos update has been released, and players can download it free of charge.

The Summer of Eos update brings with it a handful of new features and items. Fans can return to the Moogle Chocobo Carnival and have themselves a grand old time. Players can also make use of new Magitek Exosuits which Noctis and his gang can wear. The suits received a noticeable upgrade when it came to its physical look. Other than that, the update also came with a new quest.

According to Videogamer, players who have successfully completed chapter 8 will be able to receive O Partner, My Partner from the Meldacio Hunter HQ. The Magitek Exosuits, on the other hand, will make the player invincible for half an hour. This is especially useful when Noctis and his friends are up against threatening creatures in Eos.

Players can also take part in the Moogle Chocobo Carnival, which was already previously introduced. The carnival brings with it a lot of mini games. However, players who are interested in visiting the Moogle Chocobo Carnival should do it immediately because the in-game event will only be available for a limited amount of time. It was opened on July 31 and will last until late September.

Lastly, a new Cross Chain collaboration system lets players increase the amount of linked attacks in order to deal critical damage to powerful enemies. However, players will have to work for it by obtaining two Royal Arms: Sword of the Wise and Axe of the Conqueror.

As for "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," fans who are eagerly awaiting its arrival may have to wait a little while longer. It has been said that the title may not release until next year or even later. The game, however, has already been confirmed by Square Enix.

"Final Fantasy XV" is now available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.