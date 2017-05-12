'Final Fantasy XV' Update 2017: Armiger God Mode Glitch Lets Noctis Fly Around

A glitch in "Final Fantasy XV" lets the main character, Noctis Lucis Caelum, enter into the Armiger God Mode anytime. This mode, meant for cinematic fights in the game, lets Noctis fly around and be invincible, while a set of swords constantly swirl around him as he moves about.

As a feature used for the interactive climactic scenes in the game, Noctis enters the Armiger God Mode two times in the course of the story of "Final Fantasy XV," according to US Gamer. Once in the scene where he is battling the Astral Leviathan, and another time at the end of the game. While in Armiger God Mode, Noctis becomes ultra-durable and is able to fly around as well.

Players have used this glitch to explore otherwise inaccessible locations in the world of "Final Fantasy XV." The way to activate the mode outside of the interactive scenes has been found in an online video, which has since been taken down. Fortunately, another Youtube user called Edepot was able to learn the method, and he posted his own how-to video on his Youtube channel.

The instructions needed to activate the mode requires players to have already beaten the game. With this requirement, players can't really mess around with the story that much, which is probably a good thing for the sake of their save files. After going through the instructions, players can have a save file where Noctis is a flying, invincible prince constantly surrounded by see-through weapons.

A few inaccessible locations have been visited by players using this glitch, including exploring the Shiva Corpse or peering through Luna's room in Tenebrae, as noted by IGN. Noctis is able to do a lot of his usual activities even in this mode, including fishing, Chocobo riding, and of course, battling daemons.

The video below shows footage of the Armiger Gode Mode glitch in "Final Fantasy XV."