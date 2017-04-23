'Final Fantasy XV' Update: New Features for PS4 Pro, More Contents and Improvements Arrive for Free This Week

Several game improvements and PlayStation 4 Pro-specific new features will arrive this coming week for "Final Fantasy XV" players.

Facebook/ffxvThe latest timed quest for "Final Fantasy XV" is not available.

"Final Fantasy XV" is the latest main game installment for the famous open world, role-playing franchise video game and it has been out in the market since November 2016. The game mainly features the adventures of the main protagonist, Noctis, in reclaiming the kingdom of Lucis that he is destined to inherit along with his land's magical Crystal stolen by Niflheim.

Reports have it that PS4 Pro players will get a new image quality setting. The update will practically make the game perform better in terms of framerate stability and produces a "comfortable play" on the 4K-enabled console, according to Nova Crystallis.

Last February, it can be recalled that Square Enix patched the game to add PS4 Pro support. However, developers gathered negative feedback as players reported that the game performed poorly after installing the update. The upcoming update is probably a step to amend the previous situation.

The same Nova Crystallis report adds that players will soon be allowed to zoom in on subtitles and menu screen sizes. Developers are also expected to bring back the Timed Quests and the Ranking System in the anticipated update. Players are understandably looking forward to these additions since they tend to give off "extravagant weapons."

Aside from the mentioned stability fix and additional features, more contents are coming for "Final Fantasy XV" players as a new Regalia car customization sticker and new music are also expected to arrive.

The free game update will arrive on Thursday, April 27.

Meanwhile, apart from game patches and additional features, players are looking forward to the post-launch story episodes that will feature other game characters as main playable figures. Episode Gladiolus was the first one to be released.

Now, Episode Prompto is underway and players can expect to see another side of the character's personality. Early teasers suggest that Prompto's darker side will be uncovered in his own DLC game; it is a clear breakaway from being one of the more frequently happy characters in the franchise.

"Final Fantasy XV" is also currently available on Xbox One and the standard PS4.