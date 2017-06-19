'Final Fantasy XV' Update: Next DLC, VR Spinoff Previewed in New Clips

The next downloadable content (DLC) coming to "Final Fantasy XV" is Episode Prompto. A couple of weeks before its arrival, Square Enix released a six-minute gameplay video to show what fans can expect.

This is the second expansion to hit the open-world, action role-playing video game, but unlike the first one, Episode Gladiolus, this DLC, according to Flickering Myth, feels more like third-person.

"Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto" will allow players to step into the shoes of the titular character as he goes on a mission to take on Imperial soldiers with rewards in the form of weapons.

As a special treat, the DLC will also feature music from composer Naoshi Mizuta, who crafted tracks for previous "Final Fantasy" games.

Releasing along with Episode Prompto is the Regalia Type D update, which will give players the chance to customize the vehicle for some off-road experience. Not only will they be able to stray from the main road, the vehicle will even be able to jump.

Episode Prompto and the Regalia Type D update will be released to "Final Fantasy XV" on June 27 for both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4.

Also on the way is a virtual reality (VR) spinoff titled "Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV," which will give gamers the chance to do some virtual fishing.

Protagonist Noctis likes to do it as a hobby and players who share his passion will definitely be happy about what this spinoff will offer.

The teaser trailer released at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 showcases major changes from the "Final Fantasy XV" spinoff's version shown last year at the convention, which featured Prompto in the middle of an arcade-style shooter.

"Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV" will be released in September. More information should be revealed about the VR spinoff soon.