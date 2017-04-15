'Super Smash Bros.' Amiibo Release Date: Cloud, Bayonetta, Corrin, Link and 'Splatoon' Amiibos Launch in July

Several of the final "Super Smash Bros." amiibo have been announced for release on July 21. The last set for "Super Smash Bros." has six figures, plus three new Link figurines and another three Splatoon amiibos.

(Photo: Nintendo)Screenshot of the promo image for amiibo by Nintendo found on the official amiibo website.

Nintendo has finally announced the last of the "Super Smash Bros." amiibos, and amiibo completionists for the game can finally collect the final six figures, ending nearly three years of amiibo collection for the action game. July 21 marks nearly three years since "Super Smash Bros." was launched for the Wii U and 3DS, and on that date, Nintendo will be launching the last amiibo figurines for the game, as reported by Eurogamer.

The last amiibo set for "Super Smash Bros." is composed of three characters: Cloud from "Final Fantasy," Bayonetta from, well, "Bayonetta" and Corrin from "Fire Emblem." Each character has two variants, making for a total of six figurines for the set. All six figurines will launch on July 21.

The Cloud variants are modeled after the "Final Fantasy VII" and "Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children" characters, according to Nintendo Insider. Meanwhile, Bayonetta's variants come from "Bayonetta" and "Bayonetta 2." Corrin's amiibos feature the female and male versions from "Fire Emblem Fates," with both genders having pretty much the same costumes.

Along with the "Super Smash Bros." amiibos, Nintendo also revealed three new figures for Link from "The Legend of Zelda." The three Link figures correspond to three different "Legend of Zelda" games, as listed by IGN.

The three Link variants include Link versions from the "Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask," "Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess" and "Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword" games. The new amiibos form part of "The Legend of Zelda" 30th-anniversary series, and will be released on June 23.

Three more "Splatoon" toys are coming as well on July 21. Inkling Boy, Inkling Girl and Purple Squid complete the lineup that represents "Splatoon 2."